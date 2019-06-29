Weather Now: Isolated Strong Storms Still Possible This Evening

Strong to severe thunderstorms could still move through our area into the early evening. They should die down by sunset.

These storms still have the potential to become strong or severe. Like Saturday, they could contain:

large hail

strong wind gusts

heavy rain

dangerous lightning

Additional showers and thunderstorms are possible into the evening, before diminishing around or shortly after sunset.

Slow clearing is expected overnight with lower humidity and sunny skies on the way for Monday. In fact, the weather for the majority of the upcoming week looks great for those who have time off around the 4th. Expect temperatures and humidity to build with highs 85-90 by the end of the week. Mostly dry weather is expected, too, with a chance for an isolated t’storm by the end of the week.

-Meteorologist Michelle Muscatello