SEEKONK, Mass. (WPRI) — Being the second week of March, many people are thinking spring, but Mother Nature usually has other ideas.

Spring officially arrives on March 20, but reminders of winter are still in place across Southern New England, with many parking lots still featuring large snow piles.

A dirty snow pile lingering in a Seekonk parking lot

“Yeah, I think I’m ready for spring. Tired of winter,” Bob Blackburn of Cranston told 12 News.

More snow is in the forecast, however.

Walking back to his car, carrying a jug of milk, Bob Goulart of Rehoboth knew Wednesday’s snow wouldn’t be a bread and milk storm. He just needed milk.

“Nah, I’m not worried about it at all. It’s New England. What do you expect?” laughed Goulart while speaking to 12 News Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo.

Although a lot of snow is not expected, the people we spoke to are done with winter.

“Oh yeah, definitely. In fact, I hate the winter. I’d rather be some place warm all year round … like Florida,” Goulart added.

March snowfall for the past 10 years

Those who don’t like the snow surely enjoyed the past two Marches, when we didn’t get much. Only a trace last year and less than an inch two years ago.

But we do get significant snowstorms in March. In fact, in 2018 we had a series of nor’easters bringing various kinds of weather. On March 13, trees in Foster were plastered with snow after more than two feet of snow fell.

From Sky Drone 12, Foster, R.I., after two feet of snow fell on March 13, 2018

“I’d prefer we’ve seen the end of that kind of stuff for the winter,” Blackburn said while thinking of the possibility of a big storm.

Every once in awhile, Old Man Winter makes a very late appearance, like in 1997. During the April Fool’s Day Storm of that year, most of the snow fell on March 31: 18″ fell in Providence, and there were two feet in Foster.

“I remember that. That was a shock. A shock to me and to a lot of people around here,” Goulart said.

We can get snow as late as the second week of May, like we did in 1977 when more than seven inches of snow fell in Providence. Although, May snow storms are extremely rare.