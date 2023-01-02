EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Last year was a year of extremes: Extreme storms, extreme droughts and extremely nice weather.

The Blizzard of 2022 didn’t stop one couple from tying the knot outside Providence Public Library in white-out conditions.

The storm dumped 19.3 inches of snow on Providence, making it the state’s fourth-largest snowstorm on record.

Come spring and summer, severe drought conditions left local farmers struggling to keep their crops alive.

The impacts of the drought extended into the fall and winter, forcing several Christmas tree farms to close for the season.

The rain returned just as summer was coming to close, with “extraordinary rainfall” flooding major highways and leaving drivers stranded for hours.

Following a series of smaller rainstorms, the region was hit hard in December by a massive winter storm. The storm brought with it heavy rains, strong winds and the most significant storm surge since Hurricane Bob.

When all was said and done, 2022 ended up being the 7th warmest year on record for Providence.