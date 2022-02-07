Lightning bolt captured by NOAA satellites breaks world record for longest flash

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – The bolt flashed on April 29, 2020 but was recently certified by the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) as the world’s longest flash on record.

The bolt covered 477 miles from the central coast of Texas through southern Mississippi.

The previous record was 440.6 miles for a lightning strike which occurred across southern Brazil in 2018.

The lightning was captured from the Geostationary Lightning Mapper on NOAA’s GOES-16 satellite.

Read more about the World Meteorological Organization certifying two megaflash lightning records.

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com