EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) – New England is no stranger to cold, dry weather during the heart of our winters. However, this January saw some of the coldest and driest conditions that we’ve seen over the last several Januarys.

In fact, this was the coolest January since 2014, according to NOAA. January 2022 was also the driest January in eight years.

January 2022 was also among the top-15 driest Januarys on record.

For those of us locally in southern New England, the month of January was highlighted by a blizzard.

Blizzard conditions were met in Newport, Westerly, and Providence on January 29.

For Providence, the blizzard ranked fourth on the top-10 list of snowstorms. Providence officially measured 19.3 inches of snow.

The storm also allowed for Providence to break the single-day snowfall record. 18.8 inches of snow fell at TF Green Airport, breaking the old record of 18.3 inches of snow previously set on February 4, 1961.

The rest of the country saw various weather conditions. Drought continues for western states such as Nevada and California.

Arctic air managed to reach Florida with many locations seeing the coldest temperatures in the last decade.