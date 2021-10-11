Last month was 3rd warmest September on record in RI

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — If you thought the month of September seemed warmer than usual, you aren’t wrong.

September 2021 ranks as the third warmest September on record for Rhode Island, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), and that warmth seems to have spilled over into the month of October.

Massachusetts also registered a top-five warmest September on record, along with California, Colorado, New Mexico, Utah, and Wyoming.

On a national scale, the United States saw its fifth warmest September on record, which covers 127 years.

Massachusetts was not only warm, but wet as well, as the state saw its seventh wettest September, mainly due to the remnants of Ida which brought heavy rain and flooding.

In addition, so far in 2021, the United States has been hit with 18 billion-dollar disasters. That’s just three shy of the record-breaking 22 billion-dollar disasters set just last year.

Now, notice in the image above that none of these disasters occurred in the northeastern United States. However, our area did see plenty of impacts from tropical systems such as Ida’s remnants and Tropical Storms Elsa and Henri.

Unfortunately, with several major disasters often comes the loss of human life. The NOAA said 538 people have died this year from these disasters, which is more than double the total deaths from natural disasters in 2020 (262).

In addition, 2021 marks a record-setting seventh straight year of seeing at least 10 billion-dollar disasters.