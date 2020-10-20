‘It lit up what looked like all of Pawtucket’: Fireball caught on RI woman’s doorbell camera

PAWTUCKET, R.I. (WPRI) — A Pawtucket woman recently discovered something quite unusual when looking back at footage from her doorbell camera.

After some research, she learned it could have been something from out of this world.

“I checked my Ring doorbell and I saw a strange light in the sky,” Kathleen Weaver-Saunders recalled.

Weaver-Saunders said she has never seen anything like this when going through her security footage.

“It lit up what looked like all of Pawtucket,” Weaver-Saunders said while describing the bright glow in the sky at the end of the video.

The apparent meteor, based upon its motion from the southeast, could be a piece of debris left over from Halley’s Comet, the most famous of all comets.

The meteor could have been part of the Orionid Meteor Shower, which occurs when the Earth passes through the comet’s debris. The small piece of rock may have exploded, leaving the flash in the sky.

“It was surprising to me that no one else reported it,” Weaver-Saunders said.

In fact, 12 News checked with the American Meteor Society’s fireball log, and there was not one report from around the time the doorbell caught this streak of light over Rhode Island.

Weaver-Saunders said she installed the doorbell camera for home security, but recently, she’s been trying to find out more information on another unwanted visitor on her property.

“There’s a skunk that is in the neighborhood and I was wondering if it was living on our property because every night the smell was atrocious,” Weaver Saunders said with a chuckle.

In the meantime, Weaver-Saunders said she’s fascinated with what she found looking back at her security footage.

“I feel kind of lucky that I experienced something like this because I have never experienced something like that before,” Weaver-Saunders said.

Whether it was a piece of Halley’s Comet that exploded in the sky or not, the Orionid Meteor Shower will be visible especially over the next couple of nights, weather permitting.