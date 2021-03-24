Is it allergies or COVID? What you need to know as allergy season approaches

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — It hasn’t been a full week of Spring yet but it’s never too early to look ahead to allergy season.

In New England, the first week of April is when a spike in pollen counts are seen along with an overall increase in allergies.

Typically the middle and end of April are when allergy season hits its peak, but Dr. Russell Settipane says to expect a lot of pollen to be released by trees through June.

There are three main types of pollen: maple, birch, and oak.

Dr. Settipane says these pollen counts will continue to increase which means those who suffer from allergies should expect to experience more symptoms such as itchy eyes, throat, and ears, along with sneezing.

“These symptoms are not to be confused with COVID-19,” Settipane said. “COVID-19 symptoms are more body aches, fever, complete loss of sense of smell. With allergies, the sense of smell can be impaired or reduced, but it won’t be completely eliminated as it will be with COVID.”

Due to COVID and its impact on social settings, Settipane feels that this year, more than ever, people should get treatment for allergies since, in a sense, it isn’t socially acceptable to show symptoms.

One way that could actually help limit your allergies, especially outdoors, is by wearing a mask. Masks will limit the amount of pollen entering your nose, but Settipane points out that your eyes would still be uncovered leaving them exposed to the pollen.

Pollen adapts to all weather conditions, so plenty of pollen will be seen over the coming months. Settipane notes that one factor we haven’t seen is an early spring freezing rain type of event that would damage all of the buds on the trees.

He also says the buds look tremendously healthy and that when the pollen does come out it will blow around a lot more easily when it’s dry.

You may notice your symptoms are stronger on dry, sunny days versus cloudy, wet days. The pollens in New England are wind-borne. Sometimes when the winds shift from the south and southwest, the pollen actually travels through the air.

For example, states further south experience their start of pollen season sooner than New England, but if the wind direction is just right, it may allow pollen from those states to travel into our area.

One result of this would be allergies starting a bit early before any pollen is released from local trees.

