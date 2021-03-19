Interested in measuring rain and snow? Your help is needed

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The National Weather Service office in Norton, Mass., recently posted a ‘help wanted’ notice on its website. They are looking for volunteers to help measure rain, snow and other types of precipitation.

The volunteer network is called CoCoRaHS, which stands for Community Collaborative Rain, Hail and Snow Network. It’s made up of thousands of volunteers from all over the country, including Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

This network of citizen scientists can be thought of as “backyard weather spotters” because they frequently record their observations in their yard or on their deck. The process of signing up is simple; participants acquire a rain gauge, go through online training, and then start posting their reports.

Each year, some volunteers drop out of the network, so there is a constant need to offset those losses with new observers. Last year, Rhode Island won the “CoCoRaHS Cup” with more new signups per capita (41) than any other state.

Photo: National Weather Service

The CoCoRaHS network is extremely important because there are simply not enough official weather observation stations to accurately represent local rainfall and snowfall amounts. The volunteer reports help fill in the gaps in between those stations, which are often located at airports.

CoCoRaHS data is critical for forecasters and researchers who analyze flood risk, drought assessment and many other moisture-related topics.

