With Dorian approaching, Block Island Ferry cancels all service

BLOCK ISLAND, R.I. (WPRI) — With Hurricane Dorian expected to kick up the surf off of Rhode Island, Block Island Ferry has canceled ferry service for the remainder of the day.

According to a service alert, ferry officials said all traditional and high-speed ferries from Point Judith were canceled. The 11 a.m. departing ferry from Block Island will be the last trip leaving for the day.

HURRICANE LINKS: Hurricane Tracking | Severe Weather | Headlines | Weather App

Officials made the decision to cancel the runs with conditions “rapidly deteriorating” as Hurricane Dorian approaches.

Block Island Ferry service did not mention if the ferry would be running Saturday. However, Ballard’s rescheduled its Block Island Rock Fest – featuring Skid Row former frontman Sebastian Bach – due to the impending weather. Instead of Saturday, the free event was moved to Sunday.

Latest Hurricane Headlines: