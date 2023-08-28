NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — We’re in the peak of the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season until mid-September, and there’s no shortage of activity in the Atlantic.

Hurricane Franklin will pass well offshore and our southeast, however, it’s such a large and powerful storm that it will churn up local waters quite a bit this week.

Wave heights are expected to reach 5 to 8 feet, with some higher wave heights possible, especially in ocean-facing areas.

The waves aren’t the only concern, as there will also be a risk of strong rip currents.

The timing looks to be later Tuesday and through Wednesday as the storm passes offshore.

WAVE FORECAST: 1 p.m. Wednesday

WAVE FORECAST: 11 p.m. Wednesday

The rough surf may continue into the weekend as Idalia also passes south of us off the Carolina coast.

Some reminders to keep in mind when the surf is rough:

Swim only in designated areas being watched by lifeguards

Be aware of your surroundings when in the water

Avoid walking on rocky areas or jetties, especially when the waves are crashing (these are strong enough to knock people off the rocks)