NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — We’re in the peak of the 2023 Atlantic Hurricane Season until mid-September, and there’s no shortage of activity in the Atlantic.
Hurricane Franklin will pass well offshore and our southeast, however, it’s such a large and powerful storm that it will churn up local waters quite a bit this week.
Wave heights are expected to reach 5 to 8 feet, with some higher wave heights possible, especially in ocean-facing areas.
The waves aren’t the only concern, as there will also be a risk of strong rip currents.
The timing looks to be later Tuesday and through Wednesday as the storm passes offshore.
WAVE FORECAST: 1 p.m. Wednesday
WAVE FORECAST: 11 p.m. Wednesday
The rough surf may continue into the weekend as Idalia also passes south of us off the Carolina coast.
Ocean, Bay & Beach // A look at the conditons by the coast »
Some reminders to keep in mind when the surf is rough:
- Swim only in designated areas being watched by lifeguards
- Be aware of your surroundings when in the water
- Avoid walking on rocky areas or jetties, especially when the waves are crashing (these are strong enough to knock people off the rocks)
