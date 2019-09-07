‘Wave-watchers’ flock to Newport to see Dorian-fueled swells

NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — People flocked to Newport Saturday morning to watch the waves fueled by Hurricane Dorian.

“I’m a native Rhode Islander and every year since I was little we’d come out and watch the waves,” a Warwick woman told us. “The waves were coming up over the sea wall around 4 o’clock this morning. It was a little scary, my car was getting shook like side to side.”

Hurricane Dorian zipped by the Northeast Saturday morning as a Category 1 storm. While it stayed significantly southeast of Southern New England, it still stirred up some big waves.

A chilly wind is blowing in Newport, where @RicciReports is tracking the fringe effects of #HurricaneDorian. Join us for live team coverage on @wpri12 ‘til 8 AM pic.twitter.com/xFhFKzO3oR — Julianne Lima (@JulianneLimaTV) September 7, 2019

“I love it! This is the best time to be in Newport,” said Janet Vignone, of Newport.

Officials in coastal towns like Narragansett and cities like Newport warned people to stay off the rocks and jetties, but fisherman Chuck Perry of Portsmouth wasn’t concerned.

HAPPENING NOW: One brave soul trying to reel in breakfast at Brenton Park in Newport. This is VERY dangerous. Those rocks are very slippery. Officials asking that you NOT do this in light of the surf being kicked up by #Dorian. #wpri pic.twitter.com/OMhTvpPCAa — Erica Ricci (@RicciReports) September 7, 2019

“I’ve fished these rocks for about 50 years so I kind of know what’s going on out there,” said Perry. “Fish like this type of water. Bait gets mixed into it, and you just cast into the white water.”

Onlookers taking in the beauty while not taking for granted our luck in dodging the brunt of Dorian.

“We’re fortunate that we didn’t take a direct hit from the hurricane,” said Vignone. “We’re fortunate now that it’s so far out to sea that we can just enjoy it as it is right now.”



A high surf advisory remained in effect all day Saturday.