TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — As meteorologists keep a close eye on Hurricane Lee, WFLA.com has activated its advanced Wobble Tracker tool to help predict the storm’s latest trajectory.

Even the slightest wobble off track could change Lee’s effects on communities across the impact area. That’s why WFLA.com and the Max Defender 8 team are committed to bringing you the very latest on Lee’s every move.

How to use the Wobble Tracker

Find WFLA.com’s Real-Time Wobble Tracker in the video player at the top of the page

The Wobble Tracker consists of two colored lines; The blue line represents Lee’s past track, while the red line represents the forecasted track, according to the National Hurricane Center. Pay close attention to Lee’s eye on the satellite to determine if there is any wobble.

A wobble occurs when the center of Lee’s eye moves off of the colored lines. The hurricane symbol on the map merely represents the storm’s current intensity.

Hurricane Lee’s latest track

Hurricane Lee is currently a Category 2 storm as it churns west-northwest about 380 miles south-southwest of Bermuda. The NHC said the storm will slowly weaken in the coming days.

The storm is expected to turn north by Wednesday and pass well east of the southeast United States. However, the NHC said beaches across the western Atlantic can expect hazardous surf and rip current conditions all week.