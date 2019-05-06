Watch in Full: Hurricane Preparedness Special

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Hurricane experts from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) paid a visit to Quonset State Airport in North Kingstown on Monday and Eyewitness News meteorologists were there to help get you prepared for the upcoming hurricane season.

Meteorologists Tony Petrarca and T.J. Del Santo, in partnership with meteorologists Gil Simmons, Joe Furey and Ashley Baylor from our sister station WTNH, spoke with federal hurricane specialists and got an inside look at NOAA’s “Hurricane Hunter” aircraft – the USAF Reserve C-130J and a NOAA WP-3D Orion – which are used to gather data vital to studying and forecasting tropical cyclones.

Watch the full special in the video above.

It’s one of five stops along the East Coast that NOAA will be making as part of its Hurricane Awareness Tour. NOAA’s scientists and crew members discussed the potential impacts of hurricanes, as well as the danger of being caught without a personal hurricane plan.

Also on hand were acting FEMA Director Peter Gaynor, National Hurricane Center Director Ken Graham, National Weather Service Boston/Norton Meteorologist in Charge Andy Nash, and other local and national weather and emergency officials.

Gaynor, formerly of RIEMA and PEMA, talked about the importance of knowing your risks, meaning what types of weather issues you should be prepared for based on where you live.

Tony and T.J. were also joined live by David Vallee, the hydrologist in charge at the Northeast River Forecast Center. He discussed how inland flooding can be just as dangerous, if not more so, than flooding in coastal or riverfront areas.