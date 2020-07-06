Tracking the Tropics: Tropical Storm Fay Forms; Heavy Rain Likely Fri – Sat

After a couple of quiet weeks in the Atlantic, things are starting to heat back up. The National Hurricane Center is watching an area just off the North Carolina coast for potential development. There is an 80% chance of development over the next 48 hours.

The low pressure system is forecast to move northward paralleling the Mid-Atlantic coast. Latest model guidance has pushed back the timing of the system to later Friday into Saturday. Heavy rain is a good bet from this system along with gusty winds, high surf, and even potentially isolated severe weather.

Tropical Storm Warnings have been issued JUST to the west of our area. Any slight changes in the track to the east could result in a shift in the warnings to include Rhode Island and Massachusetts.

Here is a look at the current radar… the heaviest rain associated with this system is currently over the Atlantic ocean, but there are scattered showers and storms back of the Carolina’s. Models do strengthen this storm a bit so additional thunderstorm development is expected.

There are plenty of thunderstorms associated with this system. The darker reds represent higher cloud tops which indicate thunderstorm activity. Most can be found just off the southeast coast. There will be lots of tropical moisture to work with as this system moves north which is why heavy rainfall amounts are a concern. Thus far, most of the activity is on the eastern side of the storm with the center just offshore. Wind shear has held down some of this system’s development on the western side.

Here is the forecast track from the National Hurricane Center. It currently takes the center of the system to the west of our area. Still, impacts remain with heavy rain and gusty winds.

So far, the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane season has been rather busy. We’re approaching our 6th named storm and the season is only officially a little over a month in. Fay would be the next name on the list and it could form over the next few days.

Remember throughout the entire hurricane season, be sure to check out our tracking the tropics section found on our website.

