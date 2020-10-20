TAMPA (WFLA) — Tropical Depression 27 formed over the Central Atlantic Monday morning and strengthened into Tropical Storm Epsilon by 11 a.m.
There are still no watches or warnings in effect, as the storm is projected to remain away from the US coastline.
As of 11 a.m., the storm is sustaining maximum winds of 40 mph and is remaining stationary. A slow west-northwestward motion should begin Tuesday, NHC says.
LATEST STORIES:
- Stadium Elementary School suspends in-person learning after positive coronavirus case
- 25-year-old shot in the foot in Fall River
- Tropical Storm Epsilon takes form over Central Atlantic
- 73-year-old man claims woman attacked him while holding ‘Veterans for Trump’ sign
- Ranked: The rattiest cities in America