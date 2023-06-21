TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — It’s an active week in the Atlantic. The National Hurricane Center is tracking two systems; Tropical Storm Bret, and Invest 93L.

Bret was initially forecast to strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane as it spun across the Atlantic toward the Lesser Antilles, but the latest models suggest it will remain a tropical storm despite some gradual strengthening.

As of Wednesday morning, Bret was moving west near 16 mph — a general motion that’s expected to continue for the next several days. Maximum sustained winds have increased to 60 mph with some higher gusts.

Additional strengthening is forecast during the next day or so as the center of Bret is expected to move across portions of the Lesser Antilles Thursday afternoon and Thursday night, and then across the eastern Caribbean Sea on Friday.

Bret is expected to remain a tropical storm when it reaches the Lesser Antilles and then weaken to a tropical depression by this weekend.

The National Hurricane Center issued a tropical storm watch for the Lesser Antilles.

Invest 93L continues to have a 70% chance of development within 48 hours and an 80% chance of development within the next seven days, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Forecast models for Invest 93L show the system is expected to curve into the Atlantic.