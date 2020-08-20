Tracking the Tropics: Preparing for a hurricane before it strikes

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Wednesday marks the 29th anniversary of Hurricane Bob, which was the last hurricane to make landfall in New England back in 1991.

Hurricane Bob was a Category 2 hurricane with winds of up to 100 mph across the state of Rhode Island. In Massachusetts, wind gusts clocked in as high as 115 mph.

While Southern New England hasn’t seen a hurricane as strong in more than two decades, it’s always good to make sure you’re prepared if one were to strike.

The best way to prepare for the next hurricane is to create an emergency kit that includes basic household items you and your family would need in case of a power outage or evacuation.

It’s also suggested you keep your important documents organized so they’re easily accessible in case of an emergency.

If a hurricane is headed your way, make sure you review and understand your insurance policies in case of any damage. Make sure you take a photo of your property prior to the storm that can be compared to after the storm.

If you live in an evacuation zone, it’s important to learn the route ahead of time so you and your family can quickly get to safety.

While heading inland away from the coast, listen to local public safety officials and give yourself plenty of time to evacuate.

