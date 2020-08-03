Tracking the Tropics: Isaias forecast to make landfall as hurricane in the Carolinas Monday night

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Tropical Storm Isaias is forecast to become a hurricane again before it reaches the Carolinas on Monday night, the National Hurricane Center said in its latest advisory.

The storm, which lashed Florida’s east coast with heavy rains Sunday, is now about 115 miles south of Charleston, South Carolina, according to the NHC’s 2 p.m. update. The update shows Isaias is holding steady with 70 mph winds and is moving north at 13 mph.

Forecasters predict the storm will make landfall Monday as a hurricane. It’s then expected to move inland over eastern North Carolina Monday night and along the coast of mid-Atlantic states on Tuesday into the northeastern United States by Tuesday night. It’s expected to pick up strength before it reaches the coast of the Carolinas Monday night and slowly weaken as it makes landfall and moves across the mid-Atlantic Monday night and Tuesday.

Below are the current watches and warnings in place:

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for:

Edisto Beach South Carolina to Cape Fear North Carolina

Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds, including the Neuse and Pamlico

Rivers

Rivers Oregon Inlet North Carolina to the North Carolina/Virginia border

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:

Cape Fear to Oregon Inlet North Carolina

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

South Santee River South Carolina to Surf City North Carolina

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Altamaha Sound Georgia to South Santee River South Carolina

North of Surf City North Carolina to the Mouth of the Merrimack

River

River Pamlico and Albemarle Sounds

Chesapeake Bay

Tidal Potomac River

Delaware Bay

Long Island and Long Island Sound

Martha’s Vineyard, Nantucket, and Block Island

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

Mouth of the Merrimack River to Eastport Maine

