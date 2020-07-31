Tracking Isaias: What You Need To Know

Hurricane Isaias is expected to continue to strengthen as it moves away from Hispaniola. Its current movement is to the northwest at 16 miles per hour. Storms historically strengthen to the north of Hispaniola due to the warm water and lack of land interaction.

The latest forecast track takes Isaias very close to the Florida coast as a Category 1 hurricane. Models have been slightly trending west, with the paths indicating a very close call for Florida.

Looking down the pipeline, the track does include Southern New England which makes this system worth watching over the coming days.

Here is the current satellite loop of Isaias. As you can see, thunderstorms are developing which indicates strengthening. The brighter oranges and even reds represent higher cloud tops as a result of those thunderstorms.

A still shot of the satellite shows most of the convection north of Hispaniola.

These are our spaghetti plots of forecast models. Notice how many are clustered together over the coast of Florida. This would mean a weaker system at the time of landfall which would bring heavy rains to that area.

A track farther to the east would indicate a stronger storm that would continue to strengthen as it brushes the coast. All eyes will be on the Isaias’ movement over the next few days.

