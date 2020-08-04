Southern New England preparing for possible Isaias impacts

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Hurricane Isaias has downgraded back down to a tropical storm after making landfall over North Carolina early Tuesday morning, according to the National Hurricane Center.

All of Rhode Island and Southeastern Massachusetts remain under a Tropical Storm Warning as Isaias (pronounced ees-ah-EE-ahs) makes its way up the east coast.

Meteorologist Michelle Muscatello expects the highest impact of Isaias in Southern New England to come by late afternoon into the evening.

Isaias is racing out of North Carolina as a strong tropical storm. It makes it's closest pass to SNE early this evening, bringing gusts 40-55 mph, scattered t'storms/downpours, rough surf and minor coastal flooding during this evening's high tide. #RIwx #MAwx #WPRIweather pic.twitter.com/j17eZY59K5 — Michelle Muscatello (@michmuscatello) August 4, 2020

With the storm approaching, town officials in Middletown and Newport are taking precautions at their popular beaches due to the rough surf and dangerous rip currents that are expected.

Easton’s Beach in Newport will be closed Tuesday, while Middletown’s Second and Third beaches will be closed through noon Wednesday.

Other towns say they are following the state’s recommendations when it comes to the storm. Town leaders in Westerly say if 2020 has taught them anything, it’s to be flexible, adding they want people to take the threat of the storm seriously.

“Don’t discount what those waves can do and don’t discount the under-toe” Caswell Cooke said. “Even if you’re a surfer that knows what you are doing, you’d rather be safe than sorry tomorrow.

More town decisions on closures and swimming restrictions are expected to come. As of now, Narragansett Town Beach will remain open.

All is calm in Narragansett ahead of #Isaias arrival later today. @MichMuscatello has the timing & track of the storm, on @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/9rRYZmALUq — Brandon Truitt (@BrandonTruittTV) August 4, 2020

Hundreds of thousands of people are without any electricity in the Carolinas this morning.

With wind gusts of 40-55 mph expected in our area late Tuesday afternoon and early evening, scattered outages are possible. Isolated gusts up to 60 mph are also possible which could bring tree damage.

The highest impact weather from Isaias in RI and SE MA will come late day and evening. pic.twitter.com/NhM6RfBAqA — Michelle Muscatello (@michmuscatello) August 4, 2020

Now is a good time to make sure you have an emergency kit on standby. In case the power goes out, make sure your devices are charged.

All of our newscasts are streamed live on WPRI.com which is a great way to get information from your computer or mobile device during a power outage.

Pinpoint Weather Resources

Weather Now | Detailed 7-Day | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Severe | Closings | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Traffic | Flight Tracker | Power Outages | Winter Resources| Weather Network | Weather Blog