(WPRI) — The tropics are heating up with two hurricanes we’re keeping our eyes on.

Idalia strengthened into a hurricane early Tuesday morning and is expected to rapidly intensify as it heads toward Florida’s Gulf coast.

Landfall is expected Wednesday morning between Tampa and Tallahassee. Life-threatening storm surge is possible around the Tampa Bay and Big Bend region. Strong winds and severe storms are also likely.

Idalia will weaken as it moves inland before recurving back to the Atlantic over the weekend.

Meanwhile, Franklin is a category 4 storm in the Atlantic Ocean. The storm will stay to the west of Bermuda and the storm is not expected to make landfall.

Even though Franklin and Idalia are not expected to hit Southern New England, large ocean waves will begin to impact ocean-facing shores beginning late Tuesday and continuing into late week. Dangerous rip currents are also expected at area beaches.