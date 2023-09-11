(WPRI) — Hurricane Lee remains a strong storm in the Atlantic Ocean, but it’s still too soon to see how it will impact Southern New England.

Lee is currently a Category 3 storm with sustained winds of 120 mph, according to the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center.

The storm is tracking north of the northern Leeward Islands, Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico right now before it makes a sharp turn to the north, well east of the Bahamas.

As Lee makes its way north, it is expected to pass Southern New England to the east, but it’s still too far away to be sure. Either way, large waves and strong rip currents are expected later this week.

Hurricane Lee is expected to make a turn to the north on Wednesday. With today's NHC 11am update, I expect parts of Southern New England to be in the cone of uncertainty. We're watching Lee closely for potential impacts over the weekend (rain/wind). Big waves this week though! pic.twitter.com/TNJDaIvHct — T.J. Del Santo ⚡🔭 (@tjdelsanto) September 11, 2023

Stay with 12 News for updates on the path and track over the next few days.