RI National Guard troops to aid Hurricane Dorian relief efforts in Bahamas

Destruction from Hurricane Dorian at Marsh Harbour in Great Abaco Island, Bahamas on Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019. (Al Diaz/Miami Herald via AP)

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — The Rhode Island National Guard is deploying troops to help out in the Bahamas following Hurricane Dorian.

Hitting as a catastrophic Category 5, the hurricane ravaged the island nation, destroying homes and infrastructure and killing at least 23 people, according to CBS News.

The R.I. National Guard said it’ll be deploying crew members on board three airplanes from Quonset Air National Guard Base Friday, September 6.

The Guard said it shares a special connection to the Bahamas. Through its partnership program, guard members and the Royal Bahamas Defense Force have trained together since 2005.

“The Rhode Island National Guard is always prepared to provide support in times of crisis. Due to the nature of our partnership, we are well equipped to assist the people of the Bahamas during this time,” said Major General Callahan. “We share a unique bond with the Bahamians, so we are especially thankful for the opportunity to help them in the wake of Hurricane Dorian.”

