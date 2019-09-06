1  of  2
RI National Guard flying members, supplies to storm-ravaged Bahamas

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Members of the Rhode Island Air National Guard are gearing up to help with the Hurricane Dorian recovery efforts in the Bahamas.

The Category 5 storm ravaged the island nation, killing at least 23 people and leveling homes and infrastructure. Images from the Abaco Islands show widespread, near-total devastation, with thousands of residents said to be without food, water or shelter.

On Friday, National Guard members were seen preparing three military transport planes at Quonset Air National Guard Base. They expected to depart Saturday morning and stop off in Florida to pick up more supplies before continuing to the Bahamas.

The team was well aware there’s a lot of work ahead but members said they’re ready.

“We try to mentally prepare for as much as possible for anything we are going to see or anything we are going to do,” SrA. Daniel Brown said Friday. “At times, it can be a lot, but like I said, it’s part of the job.”

“I would assume for this mission we are going to be transporting people in supplies back and forth to the Bahamas,” he continued. “It’s going to be a lot of work but we are going to get it done.”

Hear more from the National Guard on their Hurricane Dorian response tonight on Eyewitness News at 5:30.

