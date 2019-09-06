RI family who recently vacationed in Bahamas says it’s ‘unrecognizable’

NORTH KINGSTOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — A family that recently returned from a vacation to the Bahamas said they’re devastated that the places they visited may never look the same again after Hurricane Dorian ravaged the island nation.

Alexander Menzies said he and his family stayed at the Bahama Beach Club on Treasure Cay less than a month ago.

“It was like a dream vacation,” he added. “Some of the friendliest people in the world you will meet down there.”

Photos they took during the getaway highlight beautiful sunsets, bustling nightlife and breathtaking beaches. But now, those same desirable vacation spots lay in ruins.

“It’s just hard for me to piece together where exactly we went on the island, because it’s unrecognizable at this point,” Menzies said.

He said he’s heartbroken he may never get to visit the island again.

“Right now, [the photos are] all we have to go off of because we can’t go back there,” he said. “All it is now is just a dream.”

The Bahama Beach Club posted to its Facebook page – ensuring everyone all of their employees are safe and the resort will be closed until further notice.