Red Cross volunteers help with aftermath from Hurricane Ida

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The aftermath of Hurricane Ida proving to be more than expected. In Louisiana, over 800,000 still without power as the northeast was battered with remnants from Ida including a tornado in New Jersey, flooded Pennsylvania streets and blame for over 40 deaths.

“This devastation is unbelievable, It is catastrophic,” Lori Merker-Chapman said.

Chapman described the scene in the gulf as disastrous, devastating and destructive.

“You don’t ever get used to hearing those stories from people,” she said.

Stories like John Moore’s, a 77-year-old man who tried to brave the storm on his own. But after his son hadn’t heard from him in days, he sent a crew to rescue him.

Chapman and over 600 trained Red Cross volunteers setting up shelters across the gulf, serving nearly 30,000 meals and helping in any way that they can.

“These people are in this for the long haul it’s going to take many months for them to get back up and running,” Chapman said.