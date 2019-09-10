Now at its peak, 2019 hurricane season has been busier than normal so far

This GOES-16, GeoColor satellite image taken Tuesday, Sept. 3, 2019, at 17:10 UTC and provided by National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), shows Hurricane Dorian moving off the east coast of Florida in the Atlantic Ocean. (NOAA via AP)

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — On average, Sept. 10 is the busiest day of hurricane season. As Atlantic water temperatures warm and weather conditions become more favorable, it’s the day with the most storms in the ocean in an average year. Tropical data for the Atlantic goes back to 1860.

At the peak of the season, it’s been a little busier than normal and we have a long way to go before hurricane season ends.

Dorian has certainly been the biggest name for Atlantic storms this hurricane season. The storm devastated parts of the Bahamas as the slowest-moving Category 5 hurricane on record. Dorian then side-swiped the southeastern U.S. coast before making landfall over North Carolina’s Outer Banks.

Our first named storm this year, Andrea, developed in May, before hurricane season even began. The Atlantic hurricane season starts on June 1. Barry and Chantal followed over the next couple of months.

Then came Dorian, Erin, Fernand and Gabrielle, all forming within days of each other.

Gabrielle was the seventh storm, named on Sept. 4, almost two weeks earlier than normal. The first hurricane of the season, Barry, formed July 13, almost a month earlier than in an average season. The first major hurricane, Dorian, formed on Aug. 30, just five days earlier than average.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s latest forecast for hurricane season is for a busier than normal season with 10 to 17 named storms, so we could end up with another three to 10 storms. A storm is named when sustained winds around a tropical cyclone reach 39 mph.

In the list of names for this season, Humberto will be next. The tropics are currently fairly quiet but several tropical waves are being monitored for possible tropical development.

There’s quite a bit of hurricane season to get through. It runs right through the month of November.

