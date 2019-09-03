Local volunteers on standby in Florida, awaiting Dorian’s arrival

TRACKING DORIAN: Interactive Map & Live Updates »

ORLANDO (WPRI) — As thousands prepare to evacuate their homes in Florida, at least eight volunteers from the Rhode Island Chapter of the American Red Cross are currently in Orlando, preparing for the worst.

Dorian – which was downgraded to a Category 2 storm late Tuesday morning – is expected to stay off the Florida coast, but the state will still have wind, rain and storm surge issues.

Eyewitness News spoke with volunteer Peter Prowe who said while he’s experienced helping in the aftermath of six other natural disasters, this seventh deployment is his first time going down ahead of the storm’s arrival.

He said while he and others are nervous, they know their safety is the top priority. They’re also eager to help those who may be impacted by the storm.

Prowe was at the Red Cross storm headquarters near Orlando Tuesday and sent us photos of supplies ready to be brought into the shelters when they get the all-clear to do so.

Peter described the weather Tuesday as just scattered showers, with really no other indication of a hurricane slowly approaching.

