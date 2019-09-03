‘K Byeee’: Floridians use boarded-up windows to send funny messages to Dorian

Hurricane

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff and CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – News about Dorian is not all doom and gloom.

Some Floridians have managed to keep their sense of humor as the hurricane nears the state.

Businesses around the state are writing funny messages on boarded-up windows.

They include: “Dang Dorian,” “Hieeeee k byeeee and “Dorian Olive U 2 go back 2 sea.”

Tracking Dorian: Live updates, interactive tracking map »

HURRICANE LINKS: Hurricane Tracking | Severe Weather | Headlines | Weather App

Dorian downgraded to a Category 3 hurricane on Tuesday. The storm is slowly moving over the Bahamas, unleashing massive flooding across the islands. Five people are confirmed to have died in the storm.

Although Florida is out of the cone of uncertainty, the size of the storm is bringing tropical storm-force winds to the state’s east coast.

Hurricane and tropical storm warnings and watches are in effect for parts of the state.

Hurricane Headlines

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

Weather Now & Detailed 7 Day

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Pinpoint Weather 12 Weather Alert

Weather Now

Weather Blog

Pinpoint Weather 12 Weather Blog
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:
Weather Week: Exploring Summer Threats on WPRI.com

Don't Miss

Target 12

Live Cams