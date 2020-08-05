Multi-day restoration underway as thousands are left in the dark after Isaias

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Electrical crews have been working throughout the night to get the lights back on for thousands across Southern New England after Tropical Storm Isaias hit the area.

It was short, but it was strong. Wind damage was reported around Rhode Island and Massachusetts, causing many to lose power.

As of 8 a.m., more than 88,000 National Grid customers were without electricity in Rhode Island and more than 102,000 were out in Massachusetts. Nearly 7,000 of those were in Bristol County, Mass. with the most in Rehoboth, Attleboro, and Seekonk.

At one point, there were more than 130,000 power outages in Rhode Island on Tuesday, which is more than the state saw during superstorm Sandy in 2012.

The Jeanne Jugan Residence Home in Pawtucket was one of many facilities statewide to lose power due to the storm.

Ted Kresse from National Grid says it could be a while to get power restored to everyone across Southern New England.

“When we planned for this storm we planned for a type-three event which we estimate could impact 30% of our customer base for up to 72-hours once the restoration really begins,” he said. “We will have to see where we are in the morning and assess the damage, but it will probably be a multi-day event for some customers.”

With a high demand to get power restored quickly, the need to practice social distancing due to the pandemic is just one more thing utility workers have to take into consideration.

Eversource spokesperson Reid Lamberty says social distancing in utility crews means just one employee per truck.

“So one shows up then you gotta wait for another truck to show up before you perform some assistance there, but I don’t think customers are really gonna notice,” he said.

The storm also kicked up rough surf along the coast and created dangerous rip currents.

On Wednesday we are still under a “Weather Alert” with Meteorologist Michelle Muscatello tracking a “High Surf Advisory” at the coast. The seas from Isaias are still generating rough surf and a high risk for dangerous rip currents.

Michelle says if you are going to the beach, you will need to be very cautious in the waters and listen to lifeguards as to where it is safe to go swimming.

The Rhode Island Red Cross is reminding everyone of how they can keep themselves and others safe while crews work to restore power:

Staying Safe Indoors

Use flashlights in the dark, not candles.

Eliminate unnecessary travel, especially by car. Traffic lights will be out and roads will be congested.

If you are using a generator be sure you understand the risks of carbon monoxide poisoning and how to use generators safely. Never operate a generator inside homes, garages, basements, crawl spaces, sheds or other partially enclosed spaces, even if using a fan or opening doors and windows. Carbon Monoxide (CO) can quickly build up in these spaces and linger for hours after a generator is shut down. Place your generator outside, well away

Food Safety

Keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed as much as possible. An unopened refrigerator will keep foods cold for about 4 hours. A full freezer will keep the temperature for about 48 hours (24 hours if it is half full) if the door remains closed.

First use perishable food from the refrigerator. Perishables should have a temperature of 40 degrees Fahrenheit (4 degrees Celsius) or below to be safe to eat. Then use food from the freezer.

Use your non-perishable foods and staples after using food from the refrigerator and freezer.

If it looks like the power outage will continue beyond a day, prepare a cooler with ice for your freezer items.

Keep food in a dry, cool spot and keep it covered at all times.

Electrical Equipment

Turn off and unplug all unnecessary electrical equipment, including sensitive electronics.

Turn off or disconnect any appliances (like stoves), equipment or electronics you were using when the power went out. When power comes back on, surges or spikes can damage equipment.

Leave one light turned on so you’ll know when the power comes back on.

Pinpoint Weather Resources

