Hurricane Dorian’s fringes bring wind, high surf to Massachusetts shoreline

CAPE COD, Mass. (WPRI) — Hurricane Dorian will not make landfall in Southern New England, but its outer fringes will still have an impact.

Along the south coast of Cape Cod, waves started to build well into Friday afternoon. The sand in front of The Tides Motel of Falmouth slowly began to wash away, exposing a rocky landscape.

As the waves crashed along the adjacent jetty, Tina Astin said she isn’t worried about the storm. But even so, she still wanted to check out the waves.

“I wanted to compare the waves from this morning to now,” Astin said. “The wind has picked up and I wanted to see if the waves would as well.”

Wind and waves are kicking up at Gooseberry Island adjacent to Horseneck Beach. #HurricaneDorian @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/8SUWXbW5uz — Torry Gaucher (@TorryGaucher) September 6, 2019

Those who spoke to Eyewitness News said the area is prone to flooding. Only a mile to the east, waves began to splash over the seawall along Menauhant Road.

From Falmouth to Westport, the wind and waves picked up in intensity.

Parked cars lined the entrance to Gooseberry Island Friday. With the wind coming out of the northeast, the east-facing beaches bore the brunt of the surf.

Reisa Sperling owns a home just a few hundred feet away on Horseneck Beach.

HURRICANE LINKS: Hurricane Tracking | Severe Weather | Headlines | Weather App

“So far it looks like we are kinda going to get side-swiped,” she said. “But it’s unlikely that we are going to have tropical force winds or storm surge.”

The Cape and Islands are currently under a Tropical Storm Warning.

Tropical Storm Warnings in effect for Cape Cod, Martha's Vineyard, Nantucket and surrounding coastal waters. Winds could gust to 60mph, especially late tonight and Saturday morning. pic.twitter.com/iTsT2gUR5R — T.J. Del Santo ⚡🔭 (@tjdelsanto) September 6, 2019

“These clouds are dramatic, it’s just wonderful,” Sperling said.

While most people would be concerned about the storm, Sperling and her husband are embracing it.

“Again, this is our first storm out here so we are really having fun,” she said.

Those who are venturing out to watch the high surf should be cautious of the strong rip currents and should avoid venturing out onto the rocks or jetties.