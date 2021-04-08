Here’s the list of storm names for 2021 Atlantic hurricane season

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — After 2020’s record-breaking Atlantic hurricane season, we’re just a few weeks away from the official start of the 2021 season.

With a total of 30 named storms last year, we cycled through the entire list of names and had to use the Greek alphabet for the remainder of the storms.

Last month, the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) announced it would no longer be using the Greek alphabet to name storms.

Atlantic tropical cyclone lists are repeated every six years. You may notice this year’s crop from the WMO features a couple names from a popular Disney movie.

