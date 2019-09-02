Flights canceled as Hurricane Dorian threatens Southeast coast

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Two of the three major airports serving South Florida closed Monday as Hurricane Dorian makes its slow, powerful approach.

The Category 4 storm is currently stalling causing widespread flooding and wind damage in the Bahamas. Forecasters say it’s expected to pull away from the Bahamas early Tuesday and curve towards the southeastern coast.

Hundreds of flights were canceled after Palm Beach International shut down Monday morning and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International ceased operations at noon.

Miami International remained open but advised travelers to arrive early since higher than normal passenger traffic was expected.

At T.F. Green Airport in Warwick, it’s a wait-and-see situation for a lot of travelers. Many flights to and from Florida were canceled while others were either delayed or expected to be on time.

Checking the board here at @tfgreenairport. Here are Departures. You can see flight to Fort Lauderdale is cancelled as the airport is closed. Orlando flight also cancelled, but the 6:15P is on time still. @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/DJvPI3A5yh — Kait Walsh (@KaitLouiseWalsh) September 2, 2019

In the above video, Eyewitness News catches up with a couple from Orlando who happened to time their vacation to New England perfectly.

