WATCH AT 8 P.M.: Eye on the Storm – Experts Tracking Dorian

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Our “Eye on the Storm” experts are tracking Hurricane Dorian as it poses a potential threat to the southeastern coast of the U.S.

Tonight at 8.pm., join “Eye on the Storm” meteorologists from WSAV and WNCT to lead the conversation as they take a deep dive into Dorian’s latest forecast as this dangerous storm is gaining strength on its approach to the U.S. coast. They will also take a look at the remnants of Tropical Depression Erin.

Watch “Eye on the Storm” tonight at 8 p.m. on WPRI.com and on the WPRI 12 News app.

