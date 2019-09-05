Dorian forcing some rescheduling for Block Island but ferry is TBA

NEW SHOREHAM, R.I. (WPRI) — With serious surf expected in the coming days as Hurricane Dorian charges northeast, at least one significant event has been postponed on Block Island, and ferry service to and from the island is expected to be affected.

Block Island Rock Fest, set for Saturday at Ballard’s Beach Resort, has been postponed to Sunday, Sept. 8, according to Ballard’s owner Steven Filippi.

However, the Block Island Ferry’s operators were going to take a wait-and-see approach.

“We are continuing to monitor the track of Hurricane Dorian and how it will affect our ferry service,” the ferry company said in an alert on their website Thursday. “We do anticipate service will be interrupted Friday and Saturday.”

As for Rock Fest: “We feel it’s prudent now for all our guests and all the concertgoers to make it much more accommodating for them to move the event to Sunday,” said Filippi, who’s also president of the Block Island Tourism Council.

No other changes are being made to Rock Fest other than the date, Filippi said; the schedule is staying the same, thanks to cooperation from all the bands. The event is free and open to the public.

Filippi added that Ballard’s will still be open for its regular dining on Saturday.

