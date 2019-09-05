Dangers of high surf reinforced by DEM as Dorian charges north

SMITHFIELD, R.I. (WPRI) — As Hurricane Dorian charges northeastward in the coming days, Southern New England is likely to face heavy surf and rip currents.

The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management wants to warn people who may still want to visit the shore of the potential dangers.

“Just last October, we had a case of a couple that was down at Fort Wetherill State Park in Jamestown, on the rocks, way too close to the high surf,” the DEM’s Mike Healey said Thursday morning. “Tragically, they got knocked over by a big wave and they drowned very quickly.”

The couple was from Quincy, Mass., and had been fishing from the rocks. The woman, later identified by the DEM as Xianzan Tan, 52, was pulled into the water by the wave on the morning of Oct. 28, and the man, Kongjuan Wei, 51, jumped in to try to save her. Coast Guard search crews retrieved the pair from the water, but they could not be resuscitated.

In that case, environmental police estimated the surf had been six to eight feet following a nor’easter. If a regular wave is eight feet, Healey said, a surge could take the water much higher.

“It’s made more terrible by the fact that it’s preventable,” he added.

The DEM’s main message to people, whether you’re fishing or watching the waves, anytime you’re close to the shore: “Give yourself space. Stay away from the rocks. Rocks get slippery. You lose your footing.”

Lifeguards are also no longer posted at local beaches as the beach-going season has ended.

