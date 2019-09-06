Cape Cod area preparing for Dorian

CHATHAM, Mass. (WPRI) — As Dorian makes its way towards New England, the message remains the same up and down the East Coast: be prepared whether you’re a boat owner or a homeowner.

At Outermost Harbor Marina in Chatham, a temporary muscle wall was installed to help deal with potential flooding. It can prevent flooding for up to four feet high.

A warning from Chatham’s harbormaster to consider taking boats out of the water did not go unnoticed Thursday.

At one dock, boats were pulled from the water and upper storage racks, leaving it empty.

HURRICANE LINKS: Hurricane Tracking | Severe Weather | Headlines | Weather App

“We’ve moved the boat to be safe and we will put the boat back in after the storm passes,” boat owner Jim Muse said.

Two years ago, the marina in Chatham set up a new dock system so the dock could rise up in case of storm surge to prevent any damage from occurring.