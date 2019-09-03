Bahamian on Dorian: ‘We’ve never had a storm this bad’

NASSAU, Bahamas (WPRI) — As Hurricane Dorian slowly inches away from the Bahamas, stories about the destruction the monster storm left behind are starting to come out.

Deoniqua Lockhart lives in Nassau on the Bahamian island of New Providence. In a phone interview, she told Eyewitness News the past week has been tense in trying to see what path and strength the hurricane would take.

Luckily her island was saved from the worst of the devastation, but she knows an 8-year-old boy who drowned in the hurricane on Grand Bahama.

Dorian hit the Bahamas as a Category 5 storm, and basically stalled over the island. It has since been downgraded to a Category 2 storm that’s moving north, where it’s expected to stay off the Florida coast.

HURRICANE LINKS: Hurricane Tracking | Severe Weather | Headlines | Weather App

Now that Nassau has gotten the all-clear, Lockhart said rescuers are heading out in boats to Abaco and Grand Bahama islands to save people stranded. She said the goal is to bring them to safety in Nassau.

Lockhart said there is no communication with the devastated islands and she still isn’t sure if some family members, including a baby, are okay.

OCEAN, BAY & BEACH: See how Atlantic tropical weather is impacting our local marine forecast and coastal conditions >>

HURRICANE HEADLINES