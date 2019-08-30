1  of  2
As Dorian looms, RI Red Cross volunteers prepare to lend a helping hand

Hurricane

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — As Hurricane Dorian approaches, volunteers from Rhode Island’s American Red Cross are preparing to help thousands of people living in the storm’s path.

Seven volunteers from the Ocean State are being deployed to various assignments in Florida, according to Executive Director of the Rhode Island American Red Cross Susan Roberts.

“We’ll be there pre-event, during the event, and post-event for recovery,” Roberts said. “We’re ready. This is what we do, we prepare.”

Among those volunteers is Warwick resident Peter Prowe, who says he’ll be flying to Orlando Saturday afternoon.

Since Hurricane Dorian’s track is still uncertain, Prowe said he doesn’t expect to receive his specific assignment until the storm makes landfall.

“A lot of traveling, on the road, going from shelter to shelter,” Prowe explained. “But we just don’t know where and when quite yet.”

Prowe said he’s confident his training and past seven deployments have prepared him for the upcoming recovery efforts when the storm hits.

“You have to be quick on your feet to make decisions to solve problems my past experiences have helped set me up nicely for that,” Prowe said.

Roberts said volunteers are usually deployed two weeks at a time. Currently, there are 700 national volunteers and 30 tractor-trailer trucks full of supplies in deployment to Florida ahead of the storm.

