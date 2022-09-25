EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — After a quiet start to the Atlantic hurricane season, we’re starting to see more activity in the tropics as we head into the peak time frame.

Hurricane Fiona is making its way to the Canadian Maritimes as it merges with a frontal boundary that brought storms and rough surf to the East Coast on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Tropical Storm Gaston will remain over open water in the North Atlantic and weaken over the next several days.

Elsewhere in the Atlantic basin, there are two areas of interest that are expected to develop and become Hermine and Ian, respectively. Tropical Depression 9 is in the Caribbean and those living along the U.S. Gulf and East coasts should monitor this one.

Tropical Depression 10 continues to slowly move off the African coast and as of now poses no threat to land.

The National Hurricane Center is also monitoring an area in the southern Atlantic, giving it about a 20% chance of developing over the next few days.

The wide view of the Atlantic shows the updated storm data, as well as the projected path of the storms from the National Hurricane Center.

A closer look at Tropical Depression 9 shows the path of the storm is through the central Caribbean before making landfall in Cuba, and eventually a potential second landfall as a major hurricane along the western coast of Florida.

Those living along the Gulf Coast as well as the East Coast of the U.S. should monitor this storm over the next several days.

The next name on the list is the “I” name, which would be Ian.

The National Hurricane Center expects the tropical system in the Caribbean to strengthen so this storm could be the next one to be named.