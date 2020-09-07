2 tropical storms, Paulette and Rene, form in the Atlantic

by: The Associated Press

MIAMI (AP) — Two tropical storms have formed in the Atlantic Ocean, including Rene, which formed off the coast of West Africa.

Rene is the earliest “R-named” storm in a record-setting hurricane season, breaking the previous record of Rita, which formed Sept. 18, 2005.

A tropical storm warning has been issued for the Cabo Verde Islands due to the threat of Rene.

Earlier Monday, Tropical Storm Paulette formed in the central Atlantic, far from land.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says the storm’s maximum sustained winds are 40 mph with modest strengthening expected over the next few days. It is not currently a threat to land.

