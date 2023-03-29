EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) announced Wednesday that it has retired two storm names from the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

“Ian” and “Fiona” will no longer be used after the death and destruction they caused.

Ian marks the 13th name beginning with the letter “I” to be retired. (This doesn’t include “Iota” which is a Greek letter that was retired in 2020.)

The following “I” storm names have been retired:

Storm Name Year Ione 1955 Inez 1966 Iris 2001 Isidore 2002 Isabel 2003 Ivan 2004 Ike 2008 Storm Name Year Igor 2010 Irene 2011 Ingrid 2013 Irma 2017 Ida 2021 Ian 2022

The WMO recycles the list of names every six years, so when that list reappears in 2028, those names will be replaced by Farrah and Idris.