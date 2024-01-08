EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — As one storm exits, another is on the verge of impacting Southern New England. This time around, we’re talking heavy rain and the potential for strong to damaging winds.

What you can do to prepare

Many of us have a fresh coat of snow on the ground, especially close to our homes and on the sidewalks. While rising temperatures should help to melt most of those accumulations, it wouldn’t be a bad idea to clear snow away from your home’s foundation and any nearby storm drains.

Creating a clear path for water to flow away from your home and to the drain will help prevent it from seeping into the foundation.

While checking those drains, you can also clear your home’s gutters of any leftover snow, ice and other debris.

Our area has seen plenty of rainfall over the last several months, so those sump pumps have put in the work. Double checking those to ensure they’re working properly should also be on your checklist.

The flood threat isn’t the only risk, with power outages possible across our area. Charging your phones and devices ahead of the storm is a good idea, especially with the storm mainly moving through during the overnight hours.