Pinpoint Weather 12 on WPRI.com

Hour-by-Hour

Pinpoint Weather: Hour-by-Hour Forecasts

Providence:

Hour-by-Hour Weather: Providence, RI

Interactive 7 Day & Hour-by-Hour Weather

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

51° / 47°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 51° 47°

Wednesday

57° / 49°
Rain
Rain 72% 57° 49°

Thursday

66° / 44°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 12% 66° 44°

Friday

64° / 42°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 15% 64° 42°

Saturday

57° / 43°
PM Showers
PM Showers 44% 57° 43°

Sunday

64° / 46°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 15% 64° 46°

Monday

60° / 44°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 24% 60° 44°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

51°

2 AM
Showers
39%
51°

50°

3 AM
Few Showers
32%
50°

50°

4 AM
Few Showers
35%
50°

48°

5 AM
Showers
61%
48°

49°

6 AM
Showers
48%
49°

49°

7 AM
Few Showers
33%
49°

50°

8 AM
Cloudy
24%
50°

50°

9 AM
Few Showers
33%
50°

51°

10 AM
Few Showers
32%
51°

52°

11 AM
Showers
39%
52°

54°

12 PM
Showers
52%
54°

55°

1 PM
Showers
55%
55°

55°

2 PM
Rain
72%
55°

56°

3 PM
Rain
61%
56°

56°

4 PM
Showers
53%
56°

56°

5 PM
Showers
40%
56°

56°

6 PM
Cloudy
24%
56°

55°

7 PM
Cloudy
24%
55°

54°

8 PM
Few Showers
33%
54°

53°

9 PM
Few Showers
34%
53°

53°

10 PM
Showers
38%
53°

52°

11 PM
Few Showers
34%
52°

52°

12 AM
Showers
37%
52°

52°

1 AM
Showers
40%
52°

Hour-by-Hour: Next Hours Conditions

Current Hour

Current Hour

Current Hour

Hour +1

Hour +1

Hour +2

Hour +2

Hour +3

Hour +3

Hour +4

Hour +4

Hour +5

Hour +5

Hour +6

Hour +6

Hour +7

Hour +7

Hour +8

Hour +8

Hour +9

Hour +9

Hour +10

Hour +10

Hour +11

Hour +11

Hour +12

Hour +12

Hour +13

Hour +13

Hour +14

Hour +14

Hour +15

Hour +15

Hour +16

Hour +16

Hour +17

Hour +17

Hour +18

Hour +18

36-Hour Loop

36-Hour Loop

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Weather Blog

Weather Now

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Download WPRI 12 News & Weather Apps

Download WPRI 12 Mobile Apps

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Don't Miss