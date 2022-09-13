NEWPORT, R.I. (WPRI) — Many were awakened by heavy downpours and thunder as storms moved through Newport Tuesday morning.

Commuters encountered a slow start to the day with ponding and flooding of city roadways. Reported rainfall estimates for the area showed more than 3 inches of rain fell within 45 minutes, causing the flash flooding.

12 News arrived at Easton’s Beach shortly after 11:30 a.m. to find the entrance flooded, with storm drains covered and overwhelmed by the amount of water.

Just a short distance away on Bellevue Avenue, there was some ponding that slowed traffic, but the storm drains there were clear, preventing any significant flooding.

The wet weather ended during the early afternoon hours, allowing for many roadways to dry out in time for the evening commute.

Just last week, parts of Southern New England received significant rainfall which caused severe flooding on I-95 and other roadways, but the coastal areas were left out. This time, it was the south coast’s time to get some beneficial rain.