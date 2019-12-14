Heavy rain causes for dangerous driving conditions, flooding on roadways

Pinpoint Weather Alerts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The heavy rains throughout the state Saturday morning caused for some dangerous driving conditions and flooding on the roadways.

An Eyewitness News crew was on scene if a crash on Rt. 146 North in Lincoln around 6:30 a.m.

Some large puddles and minor street flooding were seen on roads and neighborhoods in Cranston.

image2.jpeg

Another accident on 95 North in Warwick slowed traffic for some time.

Pinpoint Weather Resources

Weather Now | Detailed 7-Day | Radar | Hour-by-Hour | Severe | Closings | Ocean, Bay & Beach | Traffic | Flight Tracker | Power Outages | Winter Resources| Weather Network | Weather Blog

Download Our Apps | Sign Up for Alerts

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Watch 12 on 12: Winter Weather Outlook - Only on WPRI.com
Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store

WATCH: The Latest Weather Video

MORE Weather Tools & Resources

Closings & Delays

Pinpoint Weather 12 Closings & Delays

Weather Alerts

Pinpoint Weather 12 Weather Alert

Weather Blog

Pinpoint Weather 12 Weather Blog

Weather Now

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Sky Drone 12

More Sky Drone 12

Don't Miss

Live Cams on WPRI.com