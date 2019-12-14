Heavy rain causes for dangerous driving conditions, flooding on roadways

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The heavy rains throughout the state Saturday morning caused for some dangerous driving conditions and flooding on the roadways.

An Eyewitness News crew was on scene if a crash on Rt. 146 North in Lincoln around 6:30 a.m.

WEATHER ALERT: be on the lookout for localized street flooding. This one is caused by an overflowing brook on Mayfield Ave. in Cranston. @wpri12 #PinpointWeather12 pic.twitter.com/dEuBmDpBt0 — Erica Ricci (@RicciReports) December 14, 2019

Some large puddles and minor street flooding were seen on roads and neighborhoods in Cranston.

Another accident on 95 North in Warwick slowed traffic for some time.

