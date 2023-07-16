EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Heavy rainfall flooded roads across Rhode Island Sunday afternoon, forcing some drivers to find a different way to their destination.

Both sides of Route 10 were closed at Union Avenue in Providence due to flood, but the roadway has since reopened, according to the R.I. Department of Transportation.

I-95 North and South are flooded at Thurbers Avenue, Rhode Island State Police said.

At around 3 p.m., the National Weather Service reported that roads in East Providence were flooded and impassable, including a section of Pawtucket Avenue near Allerton Avenue.

Parts of Broadway in East Providence were also flooded Sunday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service, although some cars were seen driving through the water. Dewey Avenue was also flooded out.

One Dewey Avenue resident tells 12 News she has lived on the street for 23 years and has to constantly deal with damages from floods.

“We all work – we’re hardworking people, but something needs to be done. We’re losing furniture, people lost photo albums, things they can’t replace, it’s sad,” said Sherice Cooper.

East Providence Mayor Bob DaSilva was in the Dewey Avenue neighborhood Sunday afternoon and says his administration is working to find solutions for residents.

“So we’re looking at this week — looking at adding more catch basins,” said DaSilva. “We’re hoping that helps but I’m not sure if that’s going to be the answer,” he continued.

The weather service also reported that Oaklawn Avenue in Cranston was flooded and impassable. Video shared with 12 News showed a white sedan stuck in the middle of the flood on Oaklawn Avenue.

Communities in Warwick also experienced floods; cars were seen driving through the water on Bellows Street around 2:30 p.m. Sunday.

A Flash Flood Warning for Rhode Island was lifted at 7:45 p.m.

A Flash Flood Warning is still in effect for New Bedford, Fall River and Taunton until 9:30 p.m.

The American Red Cross is urging residents to exercise caution during the storm.