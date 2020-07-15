First Heat Wave of the Summer Possible For Some This Weekend & Early Next Week

The Climate Prediction Center has released it’s 8 to 14 day temperature outlook for July 22 through July 28. Our area is in between 60% to 70% of seeing above average temperatures for this time frame. Keep in mind, the average high for this time of year is 83 degrees.

Our forecast keeps things slightly below average on Friday, but then the heat kicks on for the weekend as highs will be in the upper 80’s to low 90’s. Temperatures will run 5 to 10 degrees above average right into early next week. The hottest days look to be on Sunday and Monday where Heat Advisories may very well be issued.

The Heat Index, is representative of the feels like temperature when you combine the actual air temperature with the humidity. Heat indices on Saturday will be well in the low 90’s for inland areas. Check out the beaches though as they stay noticeably cooler. This will be likely due to a sea breeze that moves just a few miles inland allowing for the winds to shift from off the water.

Sundays heat indices are several degrees hotter than Saturday’s. Providence on Saturday has a forecast heat index of 93 degrees whereas on Sunday it’s forecast to be 99 degrees. Again, this is what it will feel like when you combine the air temperature and humidity. One note is that heat indices in the 100’s are slowly creeping into the area with many just off to the west in Connecticut.

Although it looks like hot and humid conditions take over for the weekend into early next week, the good news is that Saturday will remain in a limited category. This means that widespread excessive heat indices are not expected.

Sunday introduces an elevated and in some cases significant risk for excessive heat. Notice how it remains mainly confined to the inland areas with coastal areas with a lower risk. Certainly, with hot weather expected over the weekend, many will be taking to the beaches to escape the heat.

This chart is very informative with regards to the Heat Index. Find the air temperature and match it with the current relative humidity and you’ll get the heat index.

As always when temperatures rise to these levels it’s best to limit time outdoors and also stay hydrated.

For more information, click the link to see our Ocean, Bay, & Beach section and find out all you need to know when you’re heading to the beaches or out on the water.

Be sure to connect with Eyewitness News Meteorologist Steven Matregrano on Twitter, Instagram, & Facebook. Also be sure to follow the Pinpoint Weather team on Twitter.