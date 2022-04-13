EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The start of hurricane season is still less than two months away, but federal officials are urging the public to make preparations before the first storm brings a potential threat.

“Hurricanes don’t care about your timeline,” NOAA Director Ken Graham of the National Hurricane Center said.

Graham reiterated that the time to prepare is well before a possible storm.

“The most valuable resource that we have is time, and you can’t get that back, FEMA’s Deanne Criswell added.

Early indications are that the 2022 season will be above average. Colorado State University released it’s first extended range forecast for the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season on April 7, which predicts slightly above average numbers.

NOAA is expected to release its predictions in May, prior to the start of hurricane season on June 1.

“It’s the complacency that worries me and its not so much that they haven’t been hit year after year. I worry about those communities that are always targeted but then it goes somewhere else,” FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell replied when asked what her single biggest concern is.

Another important factor for preparation is communication of forecasts. Graham said accuracy is important but also ensuring the public receives the message.

“You can have a perfect forecast but it doesn’t do much good if its not understood and its not actionable,” Graham said.

“These storms are getting worse. They’re causing more destruction and intensifying more rapidly. We’re gonna have less time to warn people so they can take appropriate measures. People have to take it serious,” Criswell said.